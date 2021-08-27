South Africa: FTA Satellite TV 'Premiumfree' Launched in South Africa

27 August 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Stephane Canal

PremiumFree, a free-to-air satellite television, has launched in South Africa. However, the newly launched platform has been around since 2018 in Ghana and Nigeria where it exports its 25 free channels to the country. The service uses Intelsat's IS20 satellite and is now available via 40 million installed satellite dishes.

Craig Kelly, CEO of AfricaXP, commented on the users' experience through PremiumFree, saying: "Broadcasting unencrypted not only means that the service can be offered free of charge, it also means that the channels can be instantly received on dishes and decoders already owned, installed, and connected. It's all about instant reach for us and with no extra equipment or cost for the viewer".

The channels of the platform will cater to viewers of telenovela, sports, movies, kids shows, documentaries, TV series, comedy, reality programming, and gospel. According to Kelly, these shows are custom-made content for African viewers.

To recall, these channels can be accessed via generic or universal free-to-air MPEG-4 DBV-S decoders, such as OpenView and DStv decoders.

X