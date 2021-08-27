Ethiopia: Security Council Should Respect Sovereignty!

editorial

Just as a human right is the most vital issue of individuals, the sovereignty of a nation also comes before anything. Priority for sovereignty prevails over anything. Safeguarding the sovereignty of a nation enables the protection of all other vital issues that human beings worry more about. Without the sovereignty of a nation, it is difficult to talk about respecting the safety and dignity of human beings. This is also the very reason human beings live for.

The United Nations is the highest authority of the global community in charge of many shared issues including safeguarding human rights throughout the world. As an international institution, it is established by member states whose sovereignties are recognized and guaranteed by international law. Therefore, this organ of the international organization should be committed enough to respond to the burning desires of the member states, i.e., safeguarding their sovereignty.

However, the United Nations Security Council has recently been observed being engaged in acts that contravene the sovereignty of the member states rather than securing it.

For instance, in one of its previous sessions, the council tabled the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for discussion. The construction of the dam is a mere internal affair of Ethiopia and is not a security matter at all as Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele, the Minister of Water Irrigation and Energy to the council. The council has no mandate to discuss the issue of the dam. But with the request of the lower riparian countries, especially Egypt, the council moved to make it an agenda so as to put pressure against Ethiopia in its own way. The move was thwarted through the unreserved efforts of Ethiopia and its friends all over the world.

The council has scheduled another meeting for today in connection with the issue in Tigray. The government is currently undertaking an operation to subdue the terrorist TPLF from its barbaric and inhumane activities in Tigray, Amhara and Afar states. The government moved to take the action upon the legitimate request of the entire Ethiopian people at home and abroad to discharge its responsibility of securing the lives of people in its territory. It is also a sovereign right as well as a constitutional obligation of the government. Failing to do so will cause the government to be liable, first to its own people and then to all international laws that put the responsibility on it to safeguard the security and human rights of the people. This is what all other member states of the UN as well as the permanent and temporary members of the Security Council do in their sovereign territory. But with the request of some of the members, the council is going to sit for the eighth time now on the issue of Ethiopia and specifically on the crisis in Tigray.

It is good to remember that Ethiopia has been not a mere member, but also a founding member of the League of Nations, the succeeding United Nations, the Organization of African Unity as well as the African Union. In all these institutions, it has participated actively in different capacities in ensuring peace and security as well as promoting fraternity among states. The governments that led the country at different times are well aware of the boundaries of the council's mandate and know how to act accordingly. The incumbent is also taking all the actions in accordance with relevant domestic and international provisions that were in use since the establishment of the UN.

Therefore, the council must make sure that the issue of ensuring the security of the nation is a mere domestic affair and would rather focus on actions that can stop those countries that would attempt to intervene in the domestic affairs of the country to discharge their vested interest.

