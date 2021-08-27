Ethiopia: Authority Urges Media Organizations to Abide By Professionalism, Ethical Obligations

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Media Authority urged media organizations operating in Ethiopia to adhere to their professional and ethical obligations of maintaining balance and fairness in their reporting.

The Authority said in a statement it sent to the Ethiopian News Agency today that sticking to facts, avoiding generalizations and sensationalism is important.

Noting that media coverage during conflict situations is a heavy responsibility; the Authority stressed the need to fair and balanced reporting now more than ever.

It further urged both public and private media organizations to adhere to their professional and ethical obligations of maintaining balance and fairness in their reporting at this crucial time.

"Maintaining balance and accuracy becomes tricky. In this age of misinformation and disinformation, it becomes doubly difficult. However, journalistic professional responsibility demands that media professionals be extra vigilant to make sure they refrain from sensationalism and maintain a high standard of fairness and balance in their reporting reducing harm at all costs," the statement elaborated.

Recently, a handful of humanitarian organizations have failed to abide by the country's rules and regulations and thus the appropriate regulatory body has taken some administrative measures to enforce compliance, it recalled.

The media, in accordance with their watchdog role, have been reporting on these matters, the statement added.

It further stated that the Ethiopian Media Authority fully recognizes and commends the media's watchdog role in investigating and exposing fact based malpractices in all sectors.

"However, sticking to facts, avoiding generalizations and sensationalism is important. Recent reporting in both public and private media regarding humanitarian organizations operating in Ethiopia has failed to meet this high standard."

While it is true that a few humanitarian organizations have failed to follow the law of the land, it is also true that the vast majority of humanitarian organizations have a long and distinguished record of service in Ethiopia.

Even in the current conflict, many humanitarian organizations, in collaboration with the government, are giving lifesaving service to victims of conflict and the displaced.

Consequently, careless negative characterization of humanitarian agencies is a disservice to the vast majority who are serving our people diligently. Gross generalization causes undue harm. It is also not balanced reporting.