Namibia: Swapo Deputy Sg Hausiku Dies

26 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

FORMER deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku has died.

Hausiku's death was announced by president Hage Geingob on social media on Thursday.

Hausiku has previously served as minister of foreign affairs and was elected as deputy secretary general of Swapo in 2017.

Hausiku also served as rector of the Swapo Party School.

He was born on 25 November 1954 and was 66 years old.

"The passing of comrade Marco Hausiku, a highly dependable freedom fighter and disciplined servant of the Namibian people and the Swapo party, is devastating for our nation.

"During this difficult hour of sadness, I extend on behalf of the government and the Swapo party, sincere condolences to his wife, the children, the family, comrades and friends," Geingob said on social media.

