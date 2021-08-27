Namibia: KK Was a Humble Straight Talker - Governor

OTJOZONDJUPA regional governor, the late Kazenambo Kazenambo's cousin James Uerikua, has described Kazenambo as principled, humble and a straight talker.

Uerikua was speaking at Kazenambo's memorial service on Thursday.

KK will also be remembered for his passion on the genocide, the repatriation of Namibians in Botswana, and making official Namibian documents available to them, he said.

Kazenambo has been accorded a state funeral by president Hage Geingob.

Part of Friday's memorial is set to take place at Parliament Gardens.