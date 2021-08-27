Namibia: KK Was a Humble Straight Talker - Governor

26 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

OTJOZONDJUPA regional governor, the late Kazenambo Kazenambo's cousin James Uerikua, has described Kazenambo as principled, humble and a straight talker.

Uerikua was speaking at Kazenambo's memorial service on Thursday.

KK will also be remembered for his passion on the genocide, the repatriation of Namibians in Botswana, and making official Namibian documents available to them, he said.

Kazenambo has been accorded a state funeral by president Hage Geingob.

Part of Friday's memorial is set to take place at Parliament Gardens.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X