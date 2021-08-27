Namibia: Ecn Dissatisfied Over Katima Mulilo Urban By-Election Voter Turnout

26 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has expressed disappointment over the voter turnout of the Katima Mulilo Urban by-election on Wednesday.

Only 3 002 out of 14 241 registered voters voted.

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro yesterday said the turnout translates to 21%, and attributed the low turnout to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Clearly, the turnout was disappointing. We hope to see a better voter turnout in future by-elections," he said.

Mujoro said by-elections in general are characterised by voter apathy.

"Regardless of the low turnout, the entire election process was conducted professionally without a glitch," he said.

Swapo retained its constituency councillor seat after Kennedy Simasiku won the by-election with 1 557 votes.

The by-election was prompted by the death of Katima Mulilo Urban constituency councillor John Mukaya in May.

Mukaya was elected as Swapo councillor in last year's regional council and local authority elections, and also represented the region at national level.

