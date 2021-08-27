Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With President Salva Kiir Mayardit

26 August 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan held discussion today on ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Salva Kiir has arrived in Addis Ababa for an official working visit this morning.

On his arrival at Bole International Airport, the president was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with other senior government officials.

The two leaders discussed about ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Ethiopia and South Sudan have been working in cooperation on regional security and other related issues.

Beyond government to government relations, the two countries have strong people to people relationship.

