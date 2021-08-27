Liberia: President Weah Dedicates Renovated West Point Market As He Tours Duala And Omega Markets

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 dedicated a newly renovated market in the Township of West Point, fulfilling yet another giant milestone commitment to giving marketers across the country respite from difficult conditions they face in the marketplace.

Most market structures in the country were in a terrible state of disrepairs before the advent of President Weah to national leadership.

The president, whose mother was a market woman, promised during the 2017 political campaign, to create better structures and environments for Liberians, mostly women, who are in retail businesses but were doing their businesses in poor structures and under bad weather conditions.

The Liberian Chief Executive has since embarked upon constructing state-of-the-arts market halls in rural and urban communities across the country.

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, he made a couple of rounds in Monrovia to inspect ongoing market projects, mainly market buildings under construction, receiving tumultuous welcome from thousands of jubilating marketers and residents.

First upon arrival in the Township of West Point the Liberian Leader was greeted by local government officials, elders and youth. Following a brief ceremony, President Weah cut the ribbon to the new market in the Township and then toured the building.

Thousands of residents from different areas of the community swamped market stalls, shops and other abodes to get a glimpse of their leader, singing and dancing in appreciation of the President for renovating the once woefully dilapidated structure.

They citizens poured rains of commendations upon the president and the Government for the new modern market building.

From the densely populated slum community of West Point, the Liberian Chief Executive drove to Duala on the Bushrod Island to assess and inspect ongoing works at the Duala Market Complex which is being jointly financed by the Governments of Liberia and Japan.

At the site, President Weah chatted with the construction engineers and others closed to the project, mainly seeking answers about the design, space and time for completion of the project.

The President then took off northwards to inspect additional works ongoing at the famous 14 Gobachev Market in the Omega Community where the government through the Ministry of Public Works and Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) is undertaking mini projects aimed at expanding the facility to accommodate as many marketers as possible.

Few annexes are presently being constructed to create more space for the huge number of marketers currently selling under scorching sun and drenched weather.

The President spent several minutes interacting with construction workers and other officials, directing them on how they could structure market tables in one of the newly built annexes.

President Weah has made series of trips to the site, since the demolition of the Redlight Market, to ensure its speedy completion and ease tensions emanating from relocation of the marketers.