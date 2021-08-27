Rwanda/Mali: WCup Qualifiers - Nirisarike, Kagere Joins Amavubi Camp Ahead Mali Clash

AMAVUBI residential camp has been boosted by the arrival of talisman Meddie Kagere and center-back Salomon Nirisarike as Rwanda gears up for the Mali clash in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania-based Kagere and Nirisarike, who plays for Armenian side FC Urartu, joined the camp on Thursday, just three days before the team's departure to Morocco on August 29.

Another foreign-based player who recently joined the camp is goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure who won the Kenya Premier League title with Tusker FC last week.

Rwanda will play Mali in the Moroccan city of Agadir between September 1-3, before hosting Kenya in the second match between September 5-7.

In the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, Rwanda make Group E along with Mali, Uganda and Kenya. Only the top team will progress to the third and final round.

Rwanda is placed bottom among the four Group E teams in the latest Fifa rankings, will be hoping to have a better campaign after failing to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Amavubi, the national football team, have been training twice a day since reporting to camp since August 13.

Pro players to link up with Amavubi in Morocco:

Djihad Bizimana (Belgium), Rafael York (Sweden), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (France), Abdul Rwatubyaye (Macedonia), Thierry Manzi (Georgia), Yannick Mukunzi (Sweden) and Emmanuel Imanishimwe (Morocco).