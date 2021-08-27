Tunisia: Chawki Tabib Challenges House Arrest Decision Before Administrative Court

Tunis/Tunisia — Former president of the Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) Chawki Tabib said he, on Thursday, filed a legal challenge to the Administrative Court against his house arrest decision.

He had filed a request to suspend the execution of this decision, Tabib announced in a statement.

The former president of the INLUCC has been under house arrest since August 20 under a decision by acting Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui.

Tabib, on Tuesday, said he had filed two complaints against the acting Interior Minister with the UN human rights bodies. The first consists of a request to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in Geneva, while the second was filed to the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers to the same body.

An investigation was launched against Chawki Tabib at the end of July, on the grounds of «suspected fraud and forgery.»

The police, on August 20, evacuated and shutdown the headquarters of the INCLUCC at the Berges du Lac and its offices at Belvedere (Tunis).