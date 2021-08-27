Tunisia: Road Accidents Leave More Than 75 Dead in Less Than a Month

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-one people were killed and 46 others were injured in road accidents in three days, said the organisation «Road Safety Ambassadors»

More than 75 deaths have been recorded in less than a month, it added in a statement Thursday.

"The number of victims continues to grow since the easing of COVID-19 restrictive measures and curfew," said the organization, which appeals to the authorities concerned to address this heavy human toll.

"The Road Safety Ambassadors" is an NGO founded in April 2013 with the objective of fighting against road insecurity, according to its founder, Afef Ben Ghenaya.

