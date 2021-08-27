Djibouti: Egypt to Build Specialized Hospital in Djibouti - - Minister

22 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed said Sunday that a layout of a specialized Egyptian hospital that should be built in Djibouti was completed.

A specialized obstetrics and gynecology hospital will be built in the African country following directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to secure medical needs for the people of Djibouti, Zayed said in press statements.

A nursing school and ambulance unit are planned to be established as an annex to the hospital, Zayed told reporters.

Djibouti's health minister said the Egyptian hospital would be like a gift from the Egyptian people, appreciating the big attention paid by the political leadership in Egypt to Djibouti.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X