Djibouti: Egypt to Build Specialized Hospital in Djibouti - - Minister

Health Minister Hala Zayed said Sunday that a layout of a specialized Egyptian hospital that should be built in Djibouti was completed.

A specialized obstetrics and gynecology hospital will be built in the African country following directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to secure medical needs for the people of Djibouti, Zayed said in press statements.

A nursing school and ambulance unit are planned to be established as an annex to the hospital, Zayed told reporters.

Djibouti's health minister said the Egyptian hospital would be like a gift from the Egyptian people, appreciating the big attention paid by the political leadership in Egypt to Djibouti.