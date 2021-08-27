Zimbabwe: Police Arrest War Veterans for Picketing At Mthuli's Office

NINE liberation war veterans will on Thursday 26 August 2021 spend their second night in police detention after they were arrested for allegedly protesting against payment of poor pension in a fresh crackdown against dissent in the troubled southern African country.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested nine liberation war veterans namely Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana and Wonderful Sabarauta and charged them with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The law enforcement agents alleged that the nine war veterans staged a protest on Wednesday 25 August 2021 outside Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube's offices in Harare, where they held placards inscribed "Pay war veterans they deserve please we are human beings. #Mthuli we are tired of bread crumbs like Lazurus."

The nine liberation war veterans who are represented by Chawona Kanoti, of Kanoti and Partners and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are expected to appear at Harare Magistrates Court on Friday 27 August 2021 for initial remand processes.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that the nine have since been released in the middle of the night after signing a warned and cautioned statement.