Tanzania: Police Shoot Gunman Near French Embassy in Tanzanian

25 August 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Materu

An unidentified attacker who was on a shooting rampage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been killed by city police.

The man was seen scouting Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near Selanda Bridge at around noon while wielding two guns.

Frightened motorists and passengers abandoned their vehicles and ran for their lives.

Police surrounded the man and gunned him down near the French Embassy.

The area is home to residents and offices of foreign missions including the French, Japanese, Kenyan and Russian embassies, and is in close proximity to financial institutions such as the KCB Bank and Stanbic Bank.

Police are yet to reveal the motive behind the attack.

The United Nations and the US Embassy issued statements warning people to avoid the area due to security concerns.

The US Embassy urged its citizens to "avoid the area and monitor local media for information."

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 25 around 12 to 01pm in the afternoon.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X