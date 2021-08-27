Tanzania: Police Shoot Gunman Near French Embassy in Tanzanian

An unidentified attacker who was on a shooting rampage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been killed by city police.

The man was seen scouting Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near Selanda Bridge at around noon while wielding two guns.

Frightened motorists and passengers abandoned their vehicles and ran for their lives.

Police surrounded the man and gunned him down near the French Embassy.

The area is home to residents and offices of foreign missions including the French, Japanese, Kenyan and Russian embassies, and is in close proximity to financial institutions such as the KCB Bank and Stanbic Bank.

Police are yet to reveal the motive behind the attack.

The United Nations and the US Embassy issued statements warning people to avoid the area due to security concerns.

The US Embassy urged its citizens to "avoid the area and monitor local media for information."

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 25 around 12 to 01pm in the afternoon.