Liberia: Samukai Appears Today

..To say how he will pay the balance money

Former Defense Minister, J. Brownie Samukai and his two deputies are expected to appear before Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman Feika today, August 26, 2021 to explain how they implemented the court's mandate of February 28, 2020.

The court February 26, 2021 mandate instructed Samukai and his two associate to make the payment of US$573,800.00 dollars which constitute 50 percent of the US$1.5 million Armed Forces of Liberia personnel funds for which they were indicted for.

Judge Ousman Feika on August 9, 2021 wrote a communication inviting the three defendants to a post-trail conference to state how far they gone to fulfilling the mandate given them or completed the amount in question.

Judge Feika instructed the clerk of the court to notified the parties in these proceeding to appear before that honorable court at the temple of justice Thursday, August 26, 2021 to show cause how they have implemented the order of that honorable court.

"You are further hereby commanded to serve this notice of assignment by leaving a copy with each of the concerning parties or their counselors and endorsed on the back of the original copy thereof, indicating the form and manner of its service and have same filed in the office of the clerk of this honorable court," the writ asserted.

It can be recalled that Samukai and his two Deputies Joseph Johnson, J. Nyumah Dorbor, were convicted late last year for the crimes of theft of property, criminal conspiracy, economic sabotage, misuse of public money and money laundering in the tone of US$1.5 million dollars.

They were given six month time film to restitute US$573,800.00 after which they would enter an arrangement how to pay the balance or risk serving a two year sentence at the Monrovia central prison. The six month time table given by the court ended August 10, 2021.

Prior to their today appearance, one of the defendants in person of Lofa County Senator-elect, J. Brownie Samukai through a group under the banner friends of Samukai has made a payment of US$1,147,656.35 dollars.

This amount was pay in three instilment by the citizens of the county as a means of having their lawmaker take seat at the Legislature, but unfortunately, Samukai cannot take his seat as he is yet to fully complied with the court mandate.

The court is yet to lift up the disability placed on Samukai and his deputies as such he cannot be certificated.