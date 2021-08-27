Liberia: G/Cape Mount Get Paved Road

Citizens of Grand Cape Mount County during President George Weah County Tour requested him to ensure that the road leading to the county capital is paved before the 2023 general and presidential elections.

The citizens request was contained in an agreement that they will only vote for President Weah come 2023 if the Robertsports road is paved before the next elections.

According to the citizens during the town hall meeting with president Weah in Robertsports for too long the county capital road have been deplorable due to the lack of government priority for the people of that county.

The Citizens that include women , youths , traditional , leaders political actors , civil society groupings , student community , county authority , lawmakers vowing that the only deal between them and president Weah's re-election in the upcoming presidential election is the pavement of their road.

They told the Liberian leader that he can undertake other developmental projects within the county, but if the Robertsports road is not paved, he should forget about their votes in the 2023 elections .

President Weah in response assured the citizens that the Government under his leadership will pave their road leading to the capital city of Grand Cape Mount County.

President Weah said the road will be paved before the elections and other developmental projects including women empowerment especially market women as well as youth.

Following the departure of president Weah few months ago, the Robertsports Road due to heavier down pull of rain destroy a bridge thus causing the inaccessibility of the road.

President Weah constituted a delegation that comprised the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, Finance Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah , Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins and partners that included SSF to visit the area in finding a solution.

During the assessment tour, both Ministers McGill and Tweah reaffirmed President Weah's commitment to ensuring that the corridor be paved during the dry season, but indicated that speedy intervention was going to be done to have the road accessible for vehicles .

Moreover, Acting Minister Ruth Coker-Collins on her official social media page disclosed that the contractor, SSF has restored the damaged bridge on the Robertsports road.

According to her, the major road work that will connect the county will fully begin during the dry season which remains a priority for the Government.

"We are hopeful there will be more tourist attractions when Robertsports Road is fully paved" She said.

She did not hold back to reflect on the economic dividend for both the government and the citizens upon the completion of the road that will full be paved.