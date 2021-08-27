Liberia: LWI Identifies With Temas Memorial Children Welfare Center Orphans

The Country Coordinator of Living Water International, Alfred Beyan has reaffirmed the organization's support to the Temas Memorial Children Welfare Center in Bomi County.

Pastor Beyan who is also the Senior Pastor of GSA Road Church of Christ reflected the role play by his organization and the church in providing safe drinking water for the orphans through the instillation of a hand pump that have relief them from undergoing through such constrain.

Speaking Tuesday, August 24 when he donated asserted COVID 19 Preventive materials to the Temas Memorial Children Welfare Center., Pastor Beyan said the items donated were the organization way of identifying with the orphans during the observing of the national Flag Day.

He encouraged the orphans to uphold all of the Coronavirus preventive measures put into place by the Ministry of Health.

Pastor Beyan said providing those materials will help to protect the orphans against the killer virus covid-19.

He promised the orphans that his organization will return during the opening of school to provide assorted educational materials to aid them as a means of freeing them from encountering constrain.

Receiving the items that include cartons of soap and Clora on behalf of the Temas Memorial Children Welfare Center , Pastor John Jekeh expressed gratitude to the Living Water International and that of the GSA Road Church of Christ for coming to their aid during these difficult times.

He said they will use the materials for its intended purpose, especially during the covid-19 prevention in that part of the country in Tai Town Klay District Bomi County.

For her part, the founder of Temas Memorial Children Welfare Center Mother Doris Weefor, heighted the significant partnership between the Living Water International and that of her orphanage of the years .

She named the availability of drinking water for the children. That they are not getting sick because of the intervention given by Living Water International that recue them from drinking unsafe water .

The Missionary Mother however use the event to called on other humanitarian organization to emulate the good work of Living water International and that of the GSA Road Church of Christ in supporting the orphans.