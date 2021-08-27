Nigeria: 93 Tegina Islamiyya School Pupils Arrive Minna

Pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state Kidnapped on May 30 but released by their abductors on Thursday night have arrived in Minna, Niger state capital.

THISDAY learnt that the children arrived Minna at about 1am Friday.

A source close to the children said " They are intact" indicating that the earlier reported figure of 136 kidnapped children may have been false.

It was learnt that only one of the children, a boy, died, contrary to reports that six of them died.

The deceased was said to have died as a result of ill health.

All the children have now been taken to a hospital in Minna for medical attention.

"Many of them are sick, we have taken them to the hospital but not the Minna General hospital", the source said.

They are complete, they will be received at 12noon today (Friday) by the governor, it was gathered.

