Liberia: Bility to Dillon - Bring Back My Money and Car

The chairman of the opposition Liberty Party Musa Bility is asking Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon to restitute US$20,000 and a vehicle he gave the Senator as campaign support in 2019, saying, "Let Dillon return my money and car I gave him in 2019 to run his campaign."

The LP chairman says why Dillon should accept his money and brands him (Bility) as a money launderer or someone allegedly involves in 'Black Money?

He continues that since his money was good in 2019 but is now being described as black money, the senator should return the cash and car that he received during the election.

Bility notes Senator Dillon presently earns about US$12,000 monthly and an additional US$30,000 for special projects. "He's not forced to pay all my money at once; I can accept it in installments." He maintains.

The rather enrage party chairman's change of mind comes in response to Dillon's remarks on a recent talk show when he described Bility as a crook and someone allegedly involved in black money.

According to Dillon, every money Bility has earned, is black money, noting that the LP chairman is corrupt, and polluted the Liberia Football Association during his reign which led to FIFA sanctioning him.

When Bility won the chairmanship of the Liberty Party earlier this year, Senator Dillon took to his Facebook page and said he was in full support of Bility, describing him as the Roman General Saul in the Holy Bible who God transformed to Paul to preach the gospel.

Meanwhile, the LP chairman says Senator Darius Dillon's endorsement of Unity Party Political Leader Joseph Boakia on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, undermines the LP's position before its official endorsement comes 2023.

Dillon, who is currently national vice chair for political affairs for the Liberty Party, endorsed former Vice President Joseph Boakai's candidacy for the standard-bearer post of the Collaborating Political Party, but the CPP, which is a conglomeration of LP, UP, ANC, and ALP, is yet to go to a convention where such decision should be made.

Both Bility and Dillon are executives of the Liberty Party, but the former cross-carpeted from the former ruling UP, where he practiced politics for 12 years to the LP that he currently chairs.

The CPP is expected to announce a candidate to face incumbent President George Manneh Weah in 2023. The contest among the four political is between ANC leader Alexander B. Cummings and ex-Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the UP.

But the road to the CPP convention is clouded with acrimonious exchanges in what supposed to be collaboration.

Speaking to OK FM 99.5 on Wednesday, August 25, chairman Bility explained that the constitution of the Liberty Party gives absolutely no right to its political leader to endorse another party except it is decided at a convention.

"The constitution that they are trying to compromise is the same constitution that says when the party has to make any such decision, they must go to a convention", he argues.

He claims Dillon never supported his (Bility's) bid for the chairmanship during the convention held in Gbarnga, Bong County, so he shouldn't come to the public and pretend.

According to him, the LP vice chair for political affairs is already compromised, adding that if the CPP were to decide its standard-bearer right now, Dillon won't participate in that decision-making process.

The current fight within the Liberty Party seems to be taking the party to a breaking point right down the middle. While chairman Bility and Dillon are at each other's throats, the LP political leader Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence has accused Bility of tempering with the party's constitution, something, the chairman denies.

Accordingly, Senator Lawrence has written the National Elections Commission to withdraw the constitution.