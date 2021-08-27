Liberia: Senate Probes MIA Payroll

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has mandated the Senate Committees on Internal Affairs, Education and Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget to investigate the Ministry of Internal Affairs' payroll and report to the plenary on Tuesday, 31 August 2021.

The investigation was triggered by a communication written by Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe, Jr. In his communication to Plenary on Thursday, 26 August, Mr. Snowe said recently when he was on his thank-you tour to the people of Bomi, there were several concerns raised by the people.

In one of the complaints, he said the Chiefs lamented that they were not on the payroll and they have been unable to receive payment for the services they render to the government.

Mr. Snowe said teachers in most public schools operating in the county are not on the payroll, while health care centers do not have workers, drugs, and medical supplies.

Also, Senator Zoe Pennue of Grand Gedeh said 10% of the Chiefs in his country are not on the payroll, noting that the Ministry of Internal Affairs needs to give the full listing of each county to enable the Senators to know those that are on the payroll and do something about those who are not on the payroll.

For her part, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence said about 40,000 persons were added to Montserrado payroll without Legislative approval, and the Senate did nothing.

She also said those that have worked all those years were not added on payroll, saying it requires the whole Senate to investigate the matter of the 40,000.

Meanwhile, Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay said MIA is powerless and it is a toothless bulldog. He noted that the Minister of Finance and Development Planning is the problem in this payroll issue, adding that the money is redirected.