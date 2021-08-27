Liberia: Gender, UNICEF Train Social Workers

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with support from UNICEF has trained eighteen (18) additional social workers with specific focus on implementing child protection programs in four counties that are hosting Ivorian refugees in Liberia.

The training primary goal is to strengthen social service workforce to implement emergency child protection programs for Ivorian refugees in child friendly spaces and host communities, according to a press release.

Participants were drawn from four counties namely; Maryland, Nimba, Rivergee and Grand Gedeh, respectively.

Following the intensive Child Protection training exercise, participants would be deployed in the four counties to commence rollout of child protection programs.

The three-day exercise and group working session followed a careful assessment of the prevailing situation of Ivorian refugees at various refugee camps and communities situated in the four counties. Findings from the assessment also highlighted the need for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Prevention & Response Services, Sexual Reproductive, Health and Rights and Child Protection needs, including separating children into kinship care, amongst others.

The training was module with the objective to building the capacity of social workers in the four counties affected by the Ivorian refugee crisis in child protection emergency, case managements; and also, to enhance participants' understanding of the current Ivorian situation in Liberia as well as discuss coordinated response mechanism.

Other objectives include enhancing participants' knowledge to operate in child friendly spaces and creating enabling and safe environments for refugee children.

During the three-day fascinating knowledge exchange, some key topics were highlighted with specific emphasis on: Child Development & Needs, fundamentals of Child Protection, Providing PFA to children including recreational activities as part of a psychosocial support, and international, legal framework in supporting & working with children.

Also highlighted were: understanding Gender in emergency, identifying and responding to Gender Based Violence (GBV) and the context of vulnerability in emergencies, GBV referral pathway, and child participation and involvement, amongst others.

The three-day training sessions were facilitated by an experienced staff of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, including Assistant Minister of Children & Social Protection, Maminah Carr; Director of Children Division, Victoria W. Zaway, and Alfreda W. Jacobs, Director - Social Assistance Division.

Others were: Janet David, Assistant Director-Children Division and Vivian Kanneh-GBV Focal Person.

The training which was hosted in Ganta, Nimba County took place from Monday August 23 to Wednesday 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender has encouraged participants to take seriously their new role and responsibilities.

Assistant Minister Carr applauded UNICEF for its immense support towards the preparation of the new batch of social workers. She promised the government's fullest commitment in ensuring that the objectives of the training are met.

Additionally, Assistant Minister Carr praised staffers of the Ministry for their commitment and support in accomplishing the training.

Responding, the new batch of social workers extended special appreciation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for the knowledge acquired during the training committed to professionally executing their role and responsibilities in line with the knowledge gained.