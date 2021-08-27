Tanzania: President Samia Receives Credentials of Five Diplomats

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday received credentials for five ambassadors who will be representing their countries to Tanzania.

The Head of State received credentials from diplomatic representatives from Czech, Chile, Belarus, Australia and Colombia at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The diplomats who presented their credentials to the President were Martin Klepetko (Czech), Maria Alejandra (Chile), Pavel Vziantkin (Belarus), Luke Joseph Williams (Australia) and Monica Greiff Lindo (Colombia).

The diplomats were welcomed with the National Anthem at the State House grounds before they proceeded inside for signing the guest book and holding a conversation with the President.