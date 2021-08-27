Tanzania: MP Silaa Fails to Appear Before Ethics Committee, Chairman Pleas for Arrest

Chairman of the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, Emmanuel Mwakasaka has requested Speaker Job Ndugai to give a go ahead for the arrest Ukonga MP Jerry Silaa who failed to appear before the committee on Thursday.

The Mr Silaa and Kawe MP Josephat Gwajima were jointly summoned by the Parliament to appear before the parliamentary committee for questioning for allegedly making false assertions and lowering the reputation of the House.

However, Mr Silaa appeared before the committee for the first time on Tuesday.

It has been said that the MP failed to make it because he was sick though there were no more details about his sickness and whether he was hospitalized or not.