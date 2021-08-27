Tanzania: President Samia Appoints New Tantrade Director General

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Ms Latifa Mohamed Hamis as the new Director General for Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE).

Ms Latifa replaces Mr Edwin Rutageruka, who has been appointed as ambassador, a State House statement issued on Thursday evening stated.

Prior to her new role, Ms Latifa was serving as Deputy Director General at TANTRADE.

Her appointment came into effect on 23rd of August, this year.

In 2019, then President John Magufuli appointed Ms Latifa as TANTRADE's Deputy Director General.