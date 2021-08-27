Tanzania: President Samia Appoints New Tantrade Director General

26 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Ms Latifa Mohamed Hamis as the new Director General for Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE).

Ms Latifa replaces Mr Edwin Rutageruka, who has been appointed as ambassador, a State House statement issued on Thursday evening stated.

Prior to her new role, Ms Latifa was serving as Deputy Director General at TANTRADE.

Her appointment came into effect on 23rd of August, this year.

In 2019, then President John Magufuli appointed Ms Latifa as TANTRADE's Deputy Director General.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X