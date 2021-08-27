Tanzania to Hosts Global Transparency and Accountability Conference

Tanzania is expected to host a two-day International Transparency and Accountability Conference (ITAC) which will bring together over 500 people from different disciplines to discuss the concept of transformation into total accountability.

Wajibu-Institute of Public Accountability (WIPA) Executive Director Ludovick Utouh this in Dar es Salaam on Thursday at a monthly build up session towards the conference and added that the event will be heralded by the theme: Transformation into a culture of total accountability.

He said the conference will be held in Arusha from 18th to 19th of November whereas non-governmental organisations, development partners, journalists, diplomats; transparency and accountability experts and academicians from different parts of the world are expected to participate physically or virtually.

He said: "Financial Transparent and accountability as a tool for African Countries to achieve sustainable competitive advantage in the global economy," is among five main topics that will be expected to be discussed in Arusha.

Another topic, according to the retired CAG, is 'Independence of Country's Audit and Its Impact on Transparency and Accountability in the changing scenarios of internal and external auditing principles and practices.'

The WIPA executive director told reporters that the conference will also shed light on the effectiveness of ICT in enhancing Public Financial Transparency and Accountability.

He said the conference will also examine if African countries have been sufficiently transparent and accountable in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as: "Becoming more Transparent and Accountable with Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the extractive sector in Africa."

He insisted transparency and accountability are important aspects in all governments in the sense of fostering people-centred development.

The executive director called upon stakeholders to take part in the anticipated international conference which will give a way forward on various issues pertaining to transparency and accountability.