Kenya: Prisons Dare Hosts KPA as Volleyball Play-Offs Serve Off

Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs get underway Friday morning at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County.

At stake in the three-day event, are the two automatic tickets to next year's Africa Clubs Championship for the top two teams in each category.

The match pitting former champions Kenya Prisons men's team against hosts KPA will highlight Day One fixtures.

Previous encounters have gone either way with Prisons having won 3-2 during their last meeting of the regular season mid this year.

It therefore remains to be seen if Prisons will pick from where they left during the regular season or KPA who will be without the services of their coach Sammy Mulinge will avenge the loss.

Mulinge lost his mother Loise Kalumu last week and burial is set for this Saturday at the Ndatani Village in Kitui County. Assistant coach Samson Sunguti will be in charge.

Prisons coach, David Lung'aho is determined ahead of the tie saying they have to start on a winning note.

"We have no choice but to start well in the event. We last won the title in 2016 and our early arrival in Mombasa has really helped us to adapt to the humid weather conditions and the gymnasium. It will be a tough match but we have prepared well," said Lung'aho.

Prisons arrived in Mombasa last Monday.

Mulinge wished the team well but called on the players to win the match and the title altogether for his mother.

"We have talked at length with the players and they know what this period means to me and them as well. Last year, we made our first appearance at the African Clubs Championship in Kelibia,Tunisia and the players know the magnitude of the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to return to the clubs event next year but that cannot be achieved without good results (in the play-offs)," noted Mulinge.

KPA defied odds to place fifth in the Clubs Championship in Tunisia.

Prisons, who have been regulars at the African tourney, missed the championship this year due to financial constraints.

During the last year's play-offs KPA finished second behind champions General Service Unit (GSU) thus booking automatic ticket to the Clubs Championships.

2016 champions Prisons finished third as Kenya Defence Forces were placed last in the event that features the top four teams in each gender at the completion of regular season.

Other men's clash will see GSU face off with KDF.

In the women's category, 2017 champions Kenya Pipeline battle KCB Women's Team that finished second during the 2019 playoffs.

Defending women champions Prisons will line up against Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) in another clash.

Fixtures

Friday

Prisons v DCI 10am

Pipeline v KCB 12pm

GSU v KDF 2pm

Prisons v KPA 4pm