Kenya: Michael Olunga Nets Brace in Pre-Season Friendly

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga scored twice as hosts Al Duhail beat Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Sailiya 3-1 in a friendly match on Thursday night.

Fares Saeed scored Al Duhail's other goal, while Fahd Khalfan netted Al Sailiya's consolation goal.

Both sides were using the match to prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 QSL season scheduled to kick off next month.

The Qatari giants were recently in Austria for a two-week preseason tour where they played friendly matches against Schwechat and Flyeralarm Admira as well as Albanian side Kukesi.

Al Duhail lost the QSL title to Al Sadd in 2020-2021 season and will depend on Olunga in their bid to reclaim it.

He announced his presence in Qatar by scoring 19 goals in 21 matches in all competitions, including nine in Asian Champions League in his first season since joining Al Duhail from Kashiwa Reysol on January 12 this year.

The Doha-based side will kick off the 2021-2022 campaign against Al Khor away.

Before the Qatari season starts, Olunga will be on the list of players that Kenya's Harambee Stars will bank on in 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying Pool "E" matches against Uganda Cranes on September 2 in Nairobi and Rwanda's Amavubi Stars away.

Mali is also in this group where only the winner will progress to the final round of qualification.