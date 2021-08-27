Kenya: Court Suspends Law Society's SGM Amid Factional Wars

Nairobi — The High Court on Thursday barred the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) from holding a virtual Special General Meeting requisitioned by a section of its membership amid sharp divisions pitting the head of secretariat against the society's elected representatives.

In his ruling, Justice Jesse Njagi sitting in Meru specifically suspended the meeting's agenda to appoint a chairperson who would be tasked to lead the conduct of its affairs.

"A conservatory order is hereby issued staying the LSK Special General meeting," Justice Njagi noted.

The High Court also refrained LSK from funding the meeting.

During the virtual meeting scheduled to take place on Friday, LSK members would elect a Female Representative to the Judicial Service Commission, a council member representing advocates of over 25 years, and appoint an Ad hoc Audit Committee.

LSK members were also expected to appoint its bank account signatories.

"We urge all members to attend this meeting through which we have an opportunity to address some of the issues affecting the soul of our Society," Mathew Nyabena, the LSK Branch Caucus Chairperson had said while requisitioning for the meeting.

The meeting came at a time when leadership factions at the body continue to widen with a group supporting the society's President Nelson Havi and another backing the Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua.

In October 202, Havi claimed Wambua was sacked over claims she was part of a cartel that had embezzled the society's money accumulating to Sh70 million.

A divided council, however voted to reinstate her.

On August 10, drama ensued at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) offices on Gitanga Road as the two factions clashed over access to the premises.

Earlier in July, Havi was arrested by agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over assault charges.

Havi was picked at his offices a day after Wambua filed a complaint with the police saying she had been assaulted by the outspoken leader of the LSK.