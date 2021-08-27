Rwanda: Government to Recruit Over 9,000 Teachers

The government is set to recruit 9,418 teachers for primary and secondary schools, as well as head teachers for the next academic year that will be placed in more than 650 schools across the country.

Speaking to The New Times Leon Mugenzi, Head of Department of teacher management and development at Rwanda Basic Education (REB) said that these teachers will be placed in different districts.

"Every district identifies gaps in their respective schools and we allocate these teachers to the schools that requested them. The demand from the districts was 14,120 teachers and school leaders, but the budget allowed us to hire 9,418 teachers," he said.

He added that the gaps mainly come about when teachers leave for other jobs, those who retire, ones that are dismissed for different reasons and others who fell sick and can no longer teach.

The initiative will also help get teachers for classrooms that have been built in order to reduce congestion of students and reduce the ratio of students per teacher, which will allow the teachers to be able to easily monitor the students' performances and follow their daily progress.

Mugenzi added that they will soon start the recruitment process, which will be done through conducting entry exams, and the teachers that pass will be assigned to their respective schools.