Kenya: Runner Guides - the Unsung Heroes of Paralympic Games

In Tokyo

On a good day, Kapsabet-based Eric Kirui could have been raking in tidy sums racing in the 1,500 and 5,000 metres on the global one day meeting circuit.

He is a sub four-minute 1,500 metres runner and boasts a personal best time of 13 minutes and 56 seconds in the 5,000m, times he clocked in the early stages of his elite career.

But when the track and field programme starts at the Tokyo Paralympic Games Friday, Kirui will be running as a guide, having dropped his own ambitions to take up the role of guiding visually impaired Kenyan runner Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo.

Kenya will be angling for the first medals on the track here Friday morning with Wilson Bii (Guide: Robert Tarus) and Rodgers Kiprop (Guide: Alpha Malinga) in action in the 5,000m final for the T11 category from 9.35am (3.35am Kenyan time) at the Tokyo National Stadium, seeking a Kenyan 1-2 finish.

Felix Kipruto will then be in action in the straight final of the 1,500 metres in the T46 category Saturday 7.10pm (1.10pm Kenyan time).

The T11 and T13 are categories for athletes with varying degrees of visual impairment while the T46 class features athletes with a single below or above the elbow amputation.

Other Kenyans featuring in the T11 class are Eric Kiptoo Sang (Guide: David Korir) who will compete in the 1,500m.

The women's squad has: Mary Waithera Njoroge (Guide: Bernard Korir) T11, 1,500m, Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo (Guide: Eric Kirui) T13, 1,500m and Nancy Chelangat Koech (Guide: Geoffrey Malel) T11, 1,500m.

"As a guide, my role is to help the visually impaired athletes," Kirui explained Thursday as Team Kenya athletes held a late morning training session at the Yoyogi Park Stadium.

"The visually impaired cannot run, train, or walk alone, that's we have been trained as guides to help them."

Kirui's personal career was looking up when he made it to New Zealand for a youth championship in 2014.

"But then after that, I met with Wilson Bii, a visually impaired athlete from Kericho.

"At some point, he didn't have anyone at all to take care of him and that's when I decided to help him because he was talented and we needed to develop his talent," recalls Kirui as he monitors Nasimiyu's warm-down.

"That's how I started and mastered the art of guiding visually impaired athletes."

Kirui was still at school when he met Bii and upon completing his high school education, he continued helping Bii while still in college.

"In 2015, he (Bii) travelled abroad but with another guide as I had school exams to sit.

"He came back in 2017 and we reunited and went to Morocco for a Grand Prix meeting where we ran in the 5,000m and 1,500m, and we won both races.

"In 2019, we won silver and bronze at the World Championships and last year, I spoke with the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) over this lady (Nelly Nasimiyu) who needed a guide runner.

"Many people don't get into this job because you virtually do everything for the visually impaired athlete.

"But I sacrificed to help her and agreed with a friend that he continues helping Wilson Bii as I take up the role of guiding Nasimiyu.

"Nelly is from Kitale and I'm from Kapsabet, but the Kapsabet environment is good for athletics and I convinced her to relocate her training to Kapsabet."

The shift seemed to have paid off immediately when last year, they won bronze in the 400m and silver in the 1,500m in Morocco.

"In February this year, we were at the Dubai Grand Prix where we won the 1,500m bronze and 400m silver.

"In April at the Tunisia Grand Prix, we managed silver and bronze in 1,500m and 400m."

Kirui is happy with the government's decision to include guide runners in payments whenever the athletes are remunerated.

"We thank the government for considering us guides because when they pay athletes their allowances, they also pay us and take us as athletes, and that's what motivates me."

Should the guide runner be faster than the athlete he or she is guiding?

"As a guide, you have to be stronger than the person you are guiding so that he or she doesn't pull you," Kirui explains.

"In Paralympics, there are rules. You have to run in tandem."

Kirui urges fellow athletes not to look at people with disability as unable to make it in life.

"They are like us, only that they have had some misfortunes. We need to get those visually impaired athletes out of hiding to come and join the Paralympics and sports in general," he concludes as he guides Nasimiyu to the team bus back to the Paralympics Village.

They will be in action in the T13 1,500m heats from 10.03pm (4.03pm Kenyan time).