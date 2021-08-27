Kenya: Fiba Afrobasket - Kenya Morans Play Nigeria

in Kigali

After losing their opening Group C match of the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships to Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday, Kenya Morans take to the courts Friday against Nigeria at the magnificent Kigali Arena.

Wednesday's match marked Kenya's return to the continental championship after 28 years, but things did not go according to plan as Kenya Morans, coached by Australian Liz Mills, fell to the West Africans.

The two-time African champions defeated Kenya Morans 88-70 to start their campaign to clinch the coveted crown which they won in 1981 and in 1985.

Although playing catch-up, Kenya Morans fought back in the first quarter, with small forward Tylor Ongwae scoring 12 points for his team to take the quarter 26-24.

Ongwae, who plays for Danish club Bakken Bears, stood out as Morans restricted the Ivorians to 39-39 tie at half-time.

In the third quarter, Stephane Konate's two-point jumper put the Ivorians back in the game as Morans ran out of gas.

Morans seemed distracted as they failed to make baskets and the team also struggled defensively, allowing the Ivorians to lead by eight points.

Nisre Zouzoua's three-pointer and a solid dunk by Matt Consetello pushed coach Ignacio Lezcano's team to a commanding lead.

The West Africans cashed in on poor ball handling by Morans which led to many turnovers in the fourth quarter for an 18-point lead at the final buzzer.

Ongwae's total of 25 points in the game saw him become the top points scorer so far in the tournament.

Cote d'Ivoire's Matt Costello, who plays for Herbalife Gran Canaria in Spain, exploited lapses in Morans' defence to finish with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

He led his team with 20 points. Other Ivorians who made double-digit scores were the team captain Stephane Konate (12), Vafessa Fofana (13) and Guy Edi (11).

Morans coach Mills said her side played well in the first 35 minutes, something that puts the team under pressure in the remaining matches against Nigeria and Mali.

"We'll tighten our defense and handle the pressure better. I actually do not think Cote d'Ivoire beat us. We beat ourselves," said Mills.

Also Friday, Uganda. who lost their opener game against Senegal 93-55, will play Cameroon in Group D, as Mali play Cote d'Ivoire in Group C and Senegal play South Sudan in Group D.