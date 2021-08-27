Angola: Minister Calls for Families' Solidarity

Luanda — Angola's minister of Social Action, Family and Woman Promotion has called for families' solidarity to avoid violence against children.

Faustina Alves made the appeal on Wednesday at the end of a visit to children (three brothers) burned by their own father, for allegedly taking food belonging to the neighbours.

The victims, aged 8, 6 and 4, are admitted to Luanda-based "Neves Bendinha" burn unit for treatment.

The minister also visited the seven-year old girl, also victim of burn injuries, after her father deliberately dipped her hands into a pot of hot water.

The minister, who recognised the tough times the country is experiencing, said that the current crisis does not justify that parents should resort to the violence against their children.

"We hope that the medical team continues making effort leading to the recovery of these children", said the official.

The fact occurred last Sunday, 22, but only last Tuesday they were taken to the hospital.