South Africa: Motlalepula Rosho to Act As North West Premier

27 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Leader of Government Business and Finance MEC, Motlalepula Rosho, has been sworn in as the Acting North West Premier.

This follows the resignation of Professor Job Mokgoro, who submitted his resignation to the Speaker of North West Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Mokgoro's resignation was accepted in line with Section 131 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

"It was therefore necessary that the Executive Council convene to designate a member as an Acting Premier," the Office of the Premier said.

Rosho was unanimously chosen as the Acting Premier during a special sitting convened on Thursday.

The North West Executive Council had met earlier on Thursday and nominated Rosho to act as the Premier following the resignation of Mokgoro.

Rosho was sworn in as Acting Premier by North West High Court Judge President, Monica Leeuw, at a ceremony at the Office of the Premier.

