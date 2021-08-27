South Africa: Seven Arrested in Gauteng Health Official Murder

Swift police action has led to the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the recent callous murder of senior Gauteng Department of Health finance official, Babita Deokaran.

The breakthrough in the case was on Friday confirmed by National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

The late Chief Director was gunned down by unknown suspects in Winchester Hills as she was returning from dropping off her child at school. Deokaran was rushed to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In a statement, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said the arrests were effected by the SAPS Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, in collaboration with SAPS Johannesburg K9, Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence, Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection.

"[This came after the team] operationalised information received and conducted a takedown operation at the suspects' hideouts in Johannesburg. During the arrests, the police recovered two firearms and two vehicles," Muridili said.

She said a case of murder was registered by the Mondeor Police Station and transferred to Provincial Head Office for investigation by the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

"The team of experienced investigators caught a break in the case when they received information that led to the arrest of the suspects from Crime Intelligence," Muridili said.

The case docket has been transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation for further investigation. There is a possibility of more charges being added to the charge of murder when the suspects appear in court soon.

The National Commissioner has commended the investigating team's breakthrough in the case.

"I am confident that the Hawks will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served," said Sitole.