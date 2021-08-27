Nigeria: Kano Local Govt Bans Night Courtship

Kano — The Rano Local Government Area (RLGA) in Kano State has banned night courtship among prospective couples in the area.

The Chairman of the RLGA, Mr. Dahiru Muhammad Ruwan Kanya, disclosed that after a security council meeting yesterday.

Kanya, who is also head of the committee, said the ban was aimed at sanitising activities of such couples, especially during night hours.

He, therefore, directed the Hisbah corps and other security personnel as well as traditional rulers to ensure compliance with the order.

The District Head of the RLGA, Mr. Munir Tafida Abubakar (Wamban Rano), charged village and ward heads as well as Imams to give the directive their maximum support.