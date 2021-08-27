Namibia: Ishitile Into 400m Semis

27 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's Lahja Ishitile qualified for the semifinals of the Women's 400m T11 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games when she came second in her first round heat on Friday.

The heat was won by Cuiqing Liu of China in 59,30 seconds, with Ishitile second in a season's best time of 59,94.

Her semifinal race will take place at 12h40 Namibian time on Friday.

Ishitile also competed in the T11 Women's Long Jump where she came seventh with a distance of 4,52m.

Silvania Costa of Brazil won the gold medal with a leap of 5,00m.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X