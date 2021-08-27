Namibia: Ishitile Into 400m Semis

Namibia's Lahja Ishitile qualified for the semifinals of the Women's 400m T11 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games when she came second in her first round heat on Friday.

The heat was won by Cuiqing Liu of China in 59,30 seconds, with Ishitile second in a season's best time of 59,94.

Her semifinal race will take place at 12h40 Namibian time on Friday.

Ishitile also competed in the T11 Women's Long Jump where she came seventh with a distance of 4,52m.

Silvania Costa of Brazil won the gold medal with a leap of 5,00m.