South Africa: Job Mokgoro Has Resigned As Premier but His Chosen Successor, Bushy Maape, Will Have to Wait More Than Two Weeks to Step Up

27 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Why the ANC was in such a hurry to let Job Mokgoro go isn't clear. Mokgoro's chosen successor, his economic adviser Bushy Maape, is not a member of the provincial legislature and will have to be substituted on the party's lists for that institution.

It was a very slow exit that has been coming for months, and former North West premier Job Mokgoro still seems to be holding on. "A hasty departure from office may have been preferred politically, but would not not have been in the interest of the people of North West nor would it have advanced the oath of office I have taken," he said in the Zoom meeting where he announced his resignation on Thursday.

The immediate reason for his resignation - other than the pressure that was put on him by the ANC's interim provincial committee - was that he at last got the audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he had wished. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile last week, apparently prematurely, went to the province to announce that Mokgoro's resignation would be finalised by the end of that week.

Why the ANC was in such a hurry to let him go isn't clear. Mokgoro's chosen...

