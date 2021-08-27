Nigeria: Musicians Will Remain Relevant If They Stay True Their Sound - Afro Singer, YungCEO

Nigerian Afrocentric musician, Wilkey Awanebi Perkins, professionally known as YungCEO, has disclosed how he plans to stand out and stay relevant in the highly-competitive and densely populated Nigerian music industry.

Giving credence to the evergreen music of his greatest music idol of all time, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, YungCEO says that despite being in a boisterous and talent-filled industry, a musician can easily lose relevance if he/she doesn't carve a niche for him/herself and stick to it. He explained that he plans to stick to his sound will also help him make a mark in the industry.

"The Nigerian music industry currently boasts of some of the most talented musicians on the continent and we are doing great in the international scene as well. Nevertheless, I believe a musician can lose relevance if he makes music outside of who he really is. I believe that remaining original to yourself, your craft and sound, as well as your fans, will help you stand out at all times," he opined.

The Delta State native who was raised in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja and holds a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Management from MiddleSex University, Mauritius, has been creating music for the past ten years, honing his skills and mastering the Afro sound and is now set to share his talent with the world.

Speaking on why he dumped his degrees for music and the challenges he has faced, YungCEO said: "Music has become a part of me I cannot do without. It's been my way of life for such a long time that it has become my focus and I don't see myself doing anything else apart from it. For me, I think a barrier is a state of mind; I believe that once a goal is defined and you are committed to achieving it, what people see as obstacles will serve as a stepping stone for you."

The young creative enthused that his sound is primarily inspired by factual stories about himself and the world. According to him, the majority of the songs on his soon-to-be-released debut EP titled 'All Eyes On Me', "are reflections of past events in my life. The EP is Afro-rich as there is a fine blend of Afrobeats, Afropop, and Rap. Mama is the first song on the EP and I wrote that song to eulogize my mother."

He looks forward to making music with music superstars like Wizkid, Justin Berber, Drake and more.