Nigeria: FUT Minna Graduates Most Employable in Nigeria - Pro-Chancellor

Olu Obafemi says FUT Minna has the highest graduate employability index among all specialised universities in Nigeria.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, (FUT Minna), Olu Obafemi, has said that the institution had the highest graduate employability index among all specialised universities in Nigeria.

In addition, it ranks fourth overall in terms of producing the most employable graduates in the country, he added. Mr Obafemi, a professor of English and Dramatic Literature, said this when he led council members and management of the institution on a visit to the palace of Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure, in Akure.

"Similarly, the university is unmatched, by its peers, in terms of grants won by its researchers in different fields, as confirmed by its key funding agency, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund)", he told the Deji, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

Mr Obafemi stressed that the performance of the university's staff and students over the years was a testament to the institution's substantial attainment of the goals of its founding fathers.

He identified gross inadequacy of students hostel accommodation as the major challenge facing FUT Minna, saying, "the university is only able to accommodate about 10 per cent of its students in its hostels.

"Given this, we believe that with your background in the building environment and as one of the founding fathers of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), your blessings and long-standing professional contacts will attract to the university positive changes in the area of hostel accommodation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Since our inauguration on July 1, 2021, the new Council, the 13th in the university's history, under my leadership, has held a meeting with the management, as well as interactive sessions with the Senate of the university.

"We also took a tour of some of the facilities in the university. Based on what we have seen, and indeed what we know, 'Kabiyesi', I am pleased to inform you that the Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a leading and performing specialised university in Nigeria.

"I must also state that it is clear to us, from our very robust interactions, that members of the Senate and the university are vibrant and committed to the wellbeing and progress of the university," the pro-chancellor said.

Responding, Oba Aladelusi lauded the support of the federal government to the institution, while assuring the council and the management of the university of his fatherly support and counsel to further move the institution to enviable heights.

"I am very delighted to receive you today and I want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the honour given to Akure kingdom, in appointing me Chancellor of the institution.

"We are not taking this opportunity for granted," the Deji added, according to a statement issued on Thursday from the palace, in Akure, by Micheal Adeyeye, the media aide to the traditional ruler.

(NAN)