Nigeria: LASEMA Issues Important Statement As NNPC Pipeline Leaks in Ikotun

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has raised alarm as it averted another fire outbreak in the Ikotun area of the state following pipeline leakages.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, advised the residents to be cautious of any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion in the area.

He said:

"Upon arrival at the incident scene, Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop Igando-Ikotun Road, Igando, it was observed a very large volume of PMS was gushing out of the NNPC pipeline.

"Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of Aug. 27.

"Presently, there is no loss of life and property, serious sensitization, public education and awareness are ongoing in the entire community.

"This is to avoid any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion or any other secondary incident."

He added that the entire area had become highly vulnerable due to the heavy flow of the highly flammable PMS.

"Responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, NSCDC, NNPC, LASTMA and LNSC.

"Three fire trucks are currently on the ground, while the NNPC maintenance team is working to stop the flow in order to commence repairs. Operations are still ongoing," he said.