Malawi: Cso Alleges Mera CEO Kachaje Doesn't Have a Masters' Degree

Forum for National Development (FND) has requested the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), Henry Kachaje, alleging that Kachaje does not possess the required educational and professional qualifications.

In a letter dated August 25, 2021, and addressed to the ACB Director General Martha Chizuma, FND National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi alleges that the newly appointed MERA chief got might gotten unfair advantage over many other people who could have applied for the job if MERA was honest with its requirement.

Chodzi claims his organization received complaints that Kachaje does not possess a Masters' Degree and the necessary experience, which are primary requirements for the job.

"We have attached the advert, which MERA issued as a requirement for the position of the CEO. We would like your office to investigate the allegations," he says in the letter.

"If the assertions are true, how Mr. Kachaje got shortlisted to the interviews, let alone appointed, is a mystery, leaving out other equally qualified people. Madam, you might wish to note that a lot of qualified people holding Bachelors' Degrees never applied for this job because of the Masters' Degree requirement," he alleges.

"We also attach the investigative report titled "Institutional Anarchy", which the Ombudsman wrote in reference to the previous recruitment at MERA where people without necessary qualification, and this appointment seems to be the continuation of the same. Please make reference to the report. As an institution, we seek your intervention within reasonable time and expect to hear from you on how you will proceed on this matter," thus ends his letter Chodzi.

Kachaje did not respond to questions when we sought his comment on the matter.