Mozambique: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Lowest Since Mid-June

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Wednesday that the Covid-19 positivity rate detected in that day's tests had fallen to 10.6 per cent: in other words, almost nine out of ten people tested on Wednesday were not infected by the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, since the start of the pandemic, 835,922 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 3,570 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3,193 of the tests yielded negative results, while 377 people tested positive.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 144,032.

The largest number of positive cases - 101 (28.6 per cent of the total) - were from Maputo city. There were also 70 cases in Nampula, 46 in Inhambane, 32 in Maputo province, 30 in Gaza, 30 in Zambezia, 27 in Niassa, 26 in Cabo Delgado, seven in Sofala, five in Manica, and three in Tete.

153 of the new cases were from the four provinces north of the Zambezi, and 224 from the provinces south of the river (or 123, if Maputo city is excluded). Covid-19 infection seems to have slowed to a trickle in the entire band of territory from Beira to Tete, where only 15 cases were reported.

The 10.6 per cent positivity rate is the lowest since the 9.9 per cent reported on 17 June, The positivity rates earlier this week were 18.3 per cent on Tuesday, 15.4 per cent on Monday, 14.9 per cent on Sunday, and 15.9 per cent on Saturday,

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Wednesday were Zambezia (19 per cent), Nampula (15.2 per cent), Maputo province (14 per cent), and Maputo city (10.9 per cent). The lowest rates were reported from Manica (four per cent), and Tete and Sofala (both 4.8 per cent).

208 of the new cases were women or girls and 169 were men or boys. 42 were children under the age of 15, and 26 were over 65 years old. In eight cases, no age information was available.

The Ministry release also reported a further nine Covid-19 deaths - seven men and two women, all Mozambican citizens and aged between 43 and 83. Six of them died in Maputo city, one in Maputo province, one in Niassa and one in Zambezia. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,822.

In the same 24 hour period, 31 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (15 in Maputo, three in Manica, three in Nampula, two each in Niassa, Zambezia, Gaza and Matola, one in Tete and one in Inhambane) while 17 new cases were admitted (six in Matola, four in Maputo, two in Zambezia, two in Inhambane, and one each in Cabo Delgado and Sofala).

The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres continued to fall - from 187 on Tuesday to 164 on Wednesday. 96 of these patients (58.5 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 17 patients in Matola, 13 in Nampula, nine in Zambezia, eight in Niassa, seven in Inhambane, four in Gaza, four in Sofala, and two each in Cabo Delgado, Tete and Manica.

The Ministry also reported that on Wednesday 367 people were declared to have recovered fully from Covid-19 (267 in Maputo province, 78 in Inhambane and 22 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 128,219, or 89 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose marginally from 13,986 on Tuesday to 13,987 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo province, 4,777 (34.2 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 4,273; Nampula, 1,411; Inhambane, 1.030; Niassa, 909; Zambezia, 615; Cabo Delgado, 404; Gaza, 399; Sofala, 64; Manica, 54; and Tete, 50.