Mozambique: Displaced People Demand Rapid Return to Homes

26 August 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Metuge (Mozambique), 26 Ago (AIM) - The thousands of internally displaced people who fled the terror attacks in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, and are currently living in settlements in Metuge district, have expressed the desire to return to their places of origin, where they can rebuild their lives.

Metuge, which is about 40 kilometres from Pemba, the provincial capital, hosts 144,000 internally displaced people, scattered across 14 settlements and it is claimed that but they all want to go home.

Many of the displaced claim that daily life in Metuge is very hard. Almeida Namageiro fled from Bilibilza in Quissanga district with his wife and three children in September 2020, and the terror attacks have destroyed everything he once owned.

"We have faced so many difficulties in to building our huts", he said. "I have no machete, no clothes and not even a bed to sleep in. We spend the night on the bare floor. When it rains, water pours in, because the canvas is worn-out," he said, adding that the rice and beans his household received in food aid has now finished.

70 year old Jeronimo Yassine says he has seen the country face three conflicts and his will is to return to Macomia district. "We fled Macomia because the terrorists were slaughtering people as if they were chickens. My house was torched and now I live here depending on government handouts that are never enough. I want to go home."

The Metuge district administrator, Antonio Valerio, has acknowledged the drama his district is facing.

"We have a very large number of people to take care of and feeding them is a great challenge", he said. "We have a monthly distribution of a basic basket of consumer goods, but the displaced keep on coming and besides food they have other needs". Valerio pointed out that, of all the Cabo Delgado districts, Metuge is the one that houses the largest number of displaced.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X