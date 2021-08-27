Gambia: Online Workshop On Sustainable Tourism in Gambia

Washington, D.C.-An online workshop organised by Elevate Global, an international development organization, featured a first-time partnership between the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and the University of The Gambia (UTG) that focused on developing a co-productive sustainable tourism plan between students from both universities.

The workshop featured graduate students from UTSA College of Architecture, Construction and Planning led by Dr. Greg Griffin and Dr. Sedef Doganer and students from UTG School of Business and Public Administration led by Dr. Momodou Mustapha Fanneh and Professor Lamin Drammeh.

The seminar/workshop was an advance study of the environmental, economic, and socio-cultural aspects of sustainable tourism development and the basic concepts and theories of sustainability in tourist destinations. Topics included sense of place, identity, community participation, sustainable design of the city spaces and tourist places with an emphasis on sustainable tourism potentials, tourism futures and marketing tourism destinations.

Dr. Greg Griffin said the seminar aimed to help students build international communication and networking skills and the students that participated, "will all undoubtedly shape better communities through their lifelong contributions."

The Dean of UTG School of Business and Public Administration, Dr. M.M.Fanneh, thanked UTSA faculty and Elevate Global for organising such an impactful educational program with, "the hope that this type of seminar will be a continuous partnership."

The students who participated in the seminar all expressed delight and thanked their faculties for organising a resourceful workshop. "We shared some practical tips and tricks on finding solutions and the best practices in sustainable tourism. We were able to ask questions live and get information" said one UTG student.

Gil Gonzalez, Executive Director of Elevate Global said, "our goal with the workshop was to empower students through education, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to develop The Gambia's future tourism industry and economy."

By Ebrima J.T. Kujabi

Director of Strategic Communications and Government Relations