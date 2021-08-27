Gambia: Ex-President Jawara 2nd Year Anniversary Is Today

The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Foundation is organising the 2nd Year Quranic Recitation and Prayers for the late former president of the Republic of The Gambia, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The former President died two years ago at the age of 95.

Mr. Jawara became a leader of the People's Progressive Party and was elected to Gambia's House of Representatives in 1960 and became prime minister and head of government two years later. He was instrumental in negotiating the country's independence in 1965. The second year anniversary will be held at the Brikama Central Mosque on Friday 27th August 2021 from 9:00am to 12:00 p.m.

Speaking to The Point ahead of the event, Bakary S. Sanneh, the secretary general of the association, said: "The foundation is a non-political and non-profitable group formed in the year 2020, with the sole aim of reviving and sustaining the great legacy of the late Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, who happened to be the father of this nation," he said, adding: "Jawara led this beautiful country towards its road to independence and eventually becoming the first president of the Republic of The Gambia."

Sanneh further added: "Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara took over The Gambia from where many think that he was going to fail after the attainment of independence from the British, as one American journalist Berkeley Rice had described it as "an improbable nation" on belief that The Gambia would sink economically and politically after its independence which never happened based on his visionary leadership."

The PRO of the foundation described Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara as a champion of democracy, rule of law and human rights and through his efforts and exemplary leadership, led to the establishment of the African Commission of Human and Peoples' Rights in Banjul, The Gambia.

"He also introduced a multiparty democracy at a time when many of the independent African nations introduced a one-party system, which allowed Gambians to be given an opportunity to choose a leader of their choice."

"Socially, the former president also contributed a lot in the area of education through the introduction of the "TESITO" initiative and the health sector as well through the building of more health facilities and training more health workers across the length and breadth of The Gambia."

"Therefore, our foundation deemed it necessary to promote, preserve and emulate the legacies of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara for a better Gambia and to also pray for him to have the highest place in Jannah-tul firdaws from God."

"We would also want to take the opportunity; after the Quranic recitation and prayers to present some seedlings and seeds of cocoa tree and a rubber tree which was brought into the country by the chairman of our foundation. We believe it will help The Gambia in the development of the forest cover and also an income generation venture for many Gambians."

The event, he added will be attended by family members, well-wishers, elders of Brikama and other dignitaries.