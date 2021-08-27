Liberia: Government, WASH Partners Observe Breastfeeding Week in Liberia

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia and partners of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector have observed the celebration of Breastfeeding Week in Liberia.

World Breast Feeding Week is celebrated every year in August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.

It commemorates the Innocenti Declaration signed in August 1990 by government policymakers, WHO, UNICEF and other organizations to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

The Innocenti Declaration says all women should be enabled to practise exclusive breastfeeding and all infants should be fed exclusively on breastmilk up to 4-6 months of age "as a global goal for optimal maternal and child health and nutrition".

Breastfeeding is considered the best way to provide infants with the nutrients they need.

The World Health Organization has recommended exclusive breastfeeding starting within one hour after birth until a baby is 6 months old.

Nutritious complementary foods should then be added while continuing to breastfeed for up to 2 years or beyond.

World Breastfeeding Week has meanwhile been officially launched in Liberia to create more awareness on the importance of breastfeeding.

The Liberian government has described the official launch of World Breastfeeding Week as a demonstration and unwavering commitment to join forces to protect and promote breastfeeding in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Health Minister, the Assistant Minister of Curative Services, Dr. Gorbee Logan indicated that despite progress made 1/3 of the children of Liberia still suffer from chronic malnutrition.

He asserted that proper breastfeeding leads to lower health care cause, healthier family and smarter work force.

According to Dr. Logan, poor breastfeeding contributes to malnutrition and child related illness leading to death.

Also making remarks, a representative of World Health Organization Country Representative expressed the willingness to work in partnership with government and partners to promote Breastfeeding in Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberia WASH Consortium, WaterAid Liberia Country Director, Chuchu Selma revealed that water, sanitation and hygiene play a pivotal role in breastfeeding.

Mr. Selma asserted while breast feeding remains important, lactating mothers should also be concerned about good hygienic practices and clean environment.

This year in Liberia, the Ministry of Health with support from International partners including WaterAid Liberia under the Irish Aid Nutrition Program, is encouraging people to "Support mums to breastfeed anytime, anywhere," as all of society has a role to play in making our communities more breastfeeding-friendly.

World Breastfeed Week this year is celebrated under the theme: "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility"