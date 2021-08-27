Liberia: USAID Hails Health Minister for Progress in Covid Fight

Monrovia — USAID Liberia Mission Director Jim Wright has congratulated Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah for the job Liberian health workers have done in the fight against COVID-19.

Mission Director Wright who paid a courtesy visit to the Health Ministry today said USAID was proud to be a part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia. He added that the United States will "continue its support" to help Liberia contain the pandemic.

Minister Jallah welcome the new USAID Mission Director to Liberia and said she was sure that he will continue the strong collaboration between USAID and the Ministry of Health.

Minister Jallah and Mission Director Wright discussed, among other things, the need to continue working together to educate and inform Liberians about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Health Minister described vaccination as "the trump card against COVID" and thanked the United States for its support to make COVID-19 vaccines available to the Liberian people.

0ver 300,000 doses of the J&J COVID vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Liberia on August 5th and shortly thereafter the Ministry of Health launched a campaign to get the vaccine into the arms of Liberians.

The Director of the USAID Liberia Health Office Jessica Healey accompanied the Mission Director on his visit to the Health Ministry.