Liberia: USAID Hails Health Minister for Progress in Covid Fight

27 August 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — USAID Liberia Mission Director Jim Wright has congratulated Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah for the job Liberian health workers have done in the fight against COVID-19.

Mission Director Wright who paid a courtesy visit to the Health Ministry today said USAID was proud to be a part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia. He added that the United States will "continue its support" to help Liberia contain the pandemic.

Minister Jallah welcome the new USAID Mission Director to Liberia and said she was sure that he will continue the strong collaboration between USAID and the Ministry of Health.

Minister Jallah and Mission Director Wright discussed, among other things, the need to continue working together to educate and inform Liberians about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Health Minister described vaccination as "the trump card against COVID" and thanked the United States for its support to make COVID-19 vaccines available to the Liberian people.

0ver 300,000 doses of the J&J COVID vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Liberia on August 5th and shortly thereafter the Ministry of Health launched a campaign to get the vaccine into the arms of Liberians.

The Director of the USAID Liberia Health Office Jessica Healey accompanied the Mission Director on his visit to the Health Ministry.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X