Liberia: After Securing Another 9-Year Term for the Senate in 2023

Monrovia — Nimba County most popular Senator Prince Johnson says the 2023 elections will be his last election and will retire after - that is after he has served another nine-year term upon his re-election to the Senate in 2023.

Senator Johnson's statement was in response to a comment from a colleague who accused lawmakers of playing politics with the issue of addressing salary delays for chiefs around the country.

Senator Johnson is serving his second nine years terms and is hoping to secure a third term in the Senate representing the people of Nimba County.

"I will run 2023 and represent Nimba for another nine years and retire as Liberia's best Senator," he said.

Senator Johnson commands a huge support base from Nimba county - a county considered the second most populated county in Liberia. He considered by many as the king maker in Liberia.