Nigeria: Aircraft Accident - Aib Mulls Digital Infographic Reporting System

Abuja — The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has hinted that it has concluded plans to digitalise database graphics to make it easier for airlines, including anyone interested in the report to read.

The agency also said that the digitalised incidents reporting system has been discussed by Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and industry players have given a go ahead.

The Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, AIB, Mr. Akin Olateru, while speaking at the agency 2-Day Industry Engagement on the Review of Accident Reports in Abuja, noted that if put in place, Nigeria will be the first country in the World to deploy such formats.

According to him, with this, Nigeria will lead the World in terms of Accident investigation reporting system.

He noted that AIB is not a blame-game outfit rather it's work is to enhance safety, find out what happened and the causal factor and see how it can prevent re-occurence.

Akin stressed that the International Civil Aviation Organisation has a format for reporting incidences which is writing 100 pages of documents and presenting it to the world, but, "we want to challenge the status quo by developing a new way of presenting the report to the public.

"We want to digitalise in graphic the database that is the same text we produce in word document and put it in a graphic digital format by so doing, it makes it easier for the airlines to read including anyone interested in the report can just go to a particular session rather than going through documents, you can just click on the graphic and it tells you about the human factor and if its the engine that interest you, you click and it gives you all the information needed. It is about simplifying our incidents reporting system."

He further stressed the need to invest in research and development for any institution to progress, stating: "there is need to re-evaluate the systems and procedures of doing things and come up with a simplified way of doing things to enhance productivity, which is what is been done in AIB."

He disclosed that the process is currently at the procurement state and would be ready before the end of the year.

Speaking on the single reporting systems among all aviation agencies, the AIB commissioner disclosed plans to establish Aviation Safety Center whereby the private sector and other relevant aviation agencies would be brought together to work on a platform such that when accidence are reported, it would be seen by all stakeholders, and; also when accident report are released, it would be seen by everyone.

He said, "If its serious NCAA usually send us paper work on the outcome of their investigations and AIB also do vice versa, so we need to simplify by digitalising our work."

Continuing, he hinted that Saudi Arabia has signified interest to partner with them on the project, noting that it is a great innovation that would change the face of the world in terms reporting accidents investigation.

"We would have a platform whereby, airlines, Stakeholders wil subscribe and have access to it to train their pilots, engineers, and others. For us its an opportunity to generate internal Generated Revenue (IGR), "he said.