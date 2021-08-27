Nigeria: Fayemi - Ekiti Will Get Airport in 2022

Ado-Ekiti — The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured the people of the state that the International Cargo Airport under construction would be completed before the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2022.

Fayemi attributed the millions of dollar investments in the state by local and foreign investors to the collaboration between his administration and development partners.

The governor, who was represented Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mr. Bisi Egbeyemi, at the first edition of Ekiti Civic Engagement with various interest groups in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said that he had been pursuing development partners to lift the state economy in defiance of the global financial challenges.

He said that some of the projects facilitated by government's partnership with development partners include the resuscitated Ikun Dairy Farm; Rice Mills in Ado Ekiti; Cassava Processing Plants in Oke Ako-Irele axis; rehabilitation of major dams; construction of interstate roads, the ongoing Agro Cargo Airport, among others,

He said the event was an opportunity to shed light on various empowerment programmes and other human capital development initiatives for artisans, women, youths, owners of small scale businesses, farmers and the aged.

Fayemi told the gathering that the College of Agriculture and Technology in Isan Ekiti had been upgraded to Polytechnic status to further drive agribusiness, make agriculture more attractive to the youths and boost food security in the state.

"There is need for us to always reach out to development partners and that is why we go out to attract them to the state to assist us in our developmental strides and we are already seeing the results.

"Our partnership with development partners at a time we are facing financial challenges in our country and in other parts of the state had resulted in investment in the key sectors of the state economy and infrastructure development.

"This also helped us to fund projects like Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan Road, Oye-Ayede-Iye-Ikun Road, Aramoko-Erijiyan Road, Agbado-Ode-Isinbode-Omuo Road and the Ekiti Airport project which will assist our investment drive and create more jobs."

He noted that the interface became necessary to let the people know what the government is doing and to track the extent to which the five-pillar agenda of his administration has been implemented to their benefit.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, who was represented by the Asha of Ado Ekiti, Mr. Kayode Ogunleye, lauded the initiative and achievements of the Fayemi's administration.

The traditional ruler commended the government for the creation of new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ado Ekiti, which would bring governance and development nearer to the people.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, disclosed that the Ekiti Civic Engagement would be taken to all local government areas in the state as a mark of the administration's commitment to inclusive governance, probity, transparency and accountability to the people.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Enlightenment and Engagement, Mrs. Tosin Ajisafe-Aluko, said the forum was a communication strategy in community engagement.